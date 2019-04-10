Lena Headey is from Huddersfield

Game of Thrones season 8: These are the Yorkshire actors who have appeared in the seven series

Game of Thrones' eighth and final season airs in the UK on April 15.

These are all of the famous actors who have appeared in the epic fantasy series.

One of Sheffield's most famous sons, Bean grew up in Handsworth and appeared in the first series of Game of Thrones as patriarch Ned Stark, lord of Winterfell. Stark is eventually beheaded.

1. Sean Bean

Ineson grew up in Leeds and is a huge Leeds United fan. He played Dagmer Cleftjaw in 2012, appearing in five episodes

2. Ralph Ineson

Character actor Addy is from York - his father was a glazier at York Minster. He appeared in seven episodes of Game of Thrones in 2011, playing King Robert Baratheon

3. Mark Addy

Headey was born in Bermuda, where her father was stationed as a police officer, but grew up in Highburton, near Huddersfield, and attended Shelley College. She plays Cersei Lannister and remains part of the cast

4. Lena Headey

