Game of Thrones season 8: These are the Yorkshire actors who have appeared in the seven series
Game of Thrones' eighth and final season airs in the UK on April 15.
Wednesday 10 April 2019 13:59
These are all of the famous actors who have appeared in the epic fantasy series.
1. Sean Bean
One of Sheffield's most famous sons, Bean grew up in Handsworth and appeared in the first series of Game of Thrones as patriarch Ned Stark, lord of Winterfell. Stark is eventually beheaded.
pa
2. Ralph Ineson
Ineson grew up in Leeds and is a huge Leeds United fan. He played Dagmer Cleftjaw in 2012, appearing in five episodes
pa
3. Mark Addy
Character actor Addy is from York - his father was a glazier at York Minster. He appeared in seven episodes of Game of Thrones in 2011, playing King Robert Baratheon
jpimedia
4. Lena Headey
Headey was born in Bermuda, where her father was stationed as a police officer, but grew up in Highburton, near Huddersfield, and attended Shelley College. She plays Cersei Lannister and remains part of the cast
other
View more