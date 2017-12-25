George Michael fans leave tributes at his homes a year on from his death

Fans have visited the house where George Michael died to pay tribute to the singer on the first anniversary of his death.

The Wham! star died aged 53 on Christmas Day last year at his home in Goring-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

Tributes left opposite the home of singer George Michael in The Grove, Highgate, London, on the anniversary of his death. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

A post-mortem later revealed he had died from heart disease and a build-up of fat in his liver, which can be linked to drug and alcohol abuse.

Photographs from Christmas Day show gifts left by fans as they remember the star, including flowers and hand-written notes.

The singer's family also thanked fans earlier in the week in an official statement posted on his social media platforms.

The message said: "This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss, and that the sadness of our wider family, and true friends, is shared by many of you."

Tributes are left at the home of singer George Michael in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on the one year anniversary of his death. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

They urged fans to, in memory of the star, "take a moment and a deep breath and say those 'I Love You's' out loud".

"We all think there is time, don't we? - but, just maybe, it's later than you think," they said.

Fans also remembered the singer on social media on Christmas Day.

One tweeted: "one year today. we miss you more everyday george, love you. #GeorgeMichael"

More of the tributes left at the late singer's home. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Alongside a few photographs of the star, another fan wrote: "Merry Christmas everyone. Today I will be giving special thoughts to the wonderful, beautiful and most talented George Michael. Miss and love you George".

Michael's song, Last Christmas, missed out being named the Christmas number one last week, but reached third place on the UK singles chart after a social media campaign rallied to get the song to the top spot in his honour.