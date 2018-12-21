Good Samaritan who helped stranded ‘millionaire in disguise’ on Sheffield street gets early Christmas present

0
Have your say

A mechanic who acted as a Good Samaritan when he helped a man whose car had broken down was stunned when the driver returned days later – and revealed he was a multi-millionaire in disguise.

Tony Tasker, who works at Rutland Autos in Parkwood Springs, came to the rescue when he received a phone call from a distressed motorist called ‘Lucas Ruby’ whose vehicle was stranded near Sheffield city centre

Tony Tasker is presented with his present from Samuel Leeds.

Tony Tasker is presented with his present from Samuel Leeds.

READ MORE: This is what prisoners in Yorkshire jails will be eating for Christmas dinner

 Tony discovered a faulty petrol gauge was to blame as it indicated a good amount of fuel was left in the tank, when in fact it was empty. He then drove the stricken motorist to a petrol station and got him safely back on the road.

When asked how much he was charging for the call-out, the kindly garage worker refused any money and wished the driver a happy Christmas.

Tony later had a surprise visit from the man calling himself ‘Lucas Ruby’ who revealed that he was actually self-made multi-millionaire property investor Samuel Leeds.

He revealed he had been on an undercover business mission when his 15-year-old vehicle gave out on him and he had to call for help – all while wearing a black wig and false glasses as a disguise.

The businessman handed Tony an early Christmas present as a thank you in the form of a new Samsung mobile phone and a cinema card.

Tony said: “He seemed like a really nice ordinary guy, who hadn’t got a lot to spend on a car.

READ MORE: Museum pieces from the Yorkshire house lost in time... including the biggest-ever assortment of cheeseboards
“I was shocked when I found out who he really was. I googled his name and it was quite a surprise.

“I dropped my phone the day before, so it was great to have a new model in time for Christmas.”

A committed Christian, Mr Leeds runs Property Investors UK, a national training business based in Wolverhampton, in which he has taught thousands of people how to achieve financial success through buying and renting out houses.

The 27-year-old property developer now owns a portfolio of about 30 houses.

He was in Sheffield because of a social media campaign in which about 10, 000 people challenged him to prove he could do it all again from scratch in a different town – and the Steel City was drawn out of the hat.

He was sent to a hotel but with no money to spend, an empty bank account and a zero credit rating.

The results of his ‘financial freedom challenge’ will be revealed in a documentary available on YouTube on Boxing Day.

READ MORE: Yorkshire grandad builds incredible Lego Titanic - using a whopping 40,000 bricks

 Describing the kindness he experienced while in Sheffield, Samuel said: “When I asked him how much I owed he just said, forget it mate.

“He was a true Samaritan and the truth was I hardly had anything to give him at that moment anyway.

“I later called the garage and told them who I really was and said I’d like to do something for their mechanic.

“I asked for any suggestions about what I could buy him. They said he had just smashed his Samsung mobile phone and was a bit upset with the expense of Christmas coming up.”