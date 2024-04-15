Habiknit closure: shock as beloved craft store closes after 40 years
Habiknit in Wakefield city centre used to be a one stop shop for yarn, wool, buttons and the “place for lace,” according to former customers online.
Two weeks ago shoppers noticed the shop had shut but were unsure why,
A sign on the window reads that the shop has closed but to visit their other premises’ in Yorkshire.
A spokesperson for the shop - who didn’t want to be named - explained the reasons behind the sudden closure.
“Destroying Wakefield market and building shopping centres on the outskirts of city centres is killing the high street”, they said.
“Shoppers aren’t coming anymore.”
Habiknit, which has its HQ in Bradford, is a family run business which has been going for 70 years, now in its fourth generation of owners.
The spokesperson said: “We’ve had to close a number of stores and the ones that are still open are all in the process of changing their names.”
West Yorkshire used to be the trading centre of wool and textiles. Crafting has seen a boom in recent times thanks to social media and shows such as The Great British Sewing Bee.
Habiknit has two other Yorkshire stores open, one in Castleford market and one in Leeds Kirkgate Market.
