Habiknit in Wakefield city centre used to be a one stop shop for yarn, wool, buttons and the “place for lace,” according to former customers online.

Two weeks ago shoppers noticed the shop had shut but were unsure why,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sign on the window reads that the shop has closed but to visit their other premises’ in Yorkshire.

Popular haberdashery store closes in Wakefield

A spokesperson for the shop - who didn’t want to be named - explained the reasons behind the sudden closure.

“Destroying Wakefield market and building shopping centres on the outskirts of city centres is killing the high street”, they said.

“Shoppers aren’t coming anymore.”

Habiknit, which has its HQ in Bradford, is a family run business which has been going for 70 years, now in its fourth generation of owners.

Locals were shocked by the sudden closure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “We’ve had to close a number of stores and the ones that are still open are all in the process of changing their names.”

West Yorkshire used to be the trading centre of wool and textiles. Crafting has seen a boom in recent times thanks to social media and shows such as The Great British Sewing Bee.