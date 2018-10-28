Halifax murder: 17-year-old boy stabbed to death after 'disturbance'

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager died in Halifax last night.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance just before 9.30pm in East Park Road in the Ovenden area after a man was reported to have been stabbed.

Officers attended and found two males with stab wounds and a third with a head injury.

All three were taken to hospital for treatment. One of the males with stab wounds, aged 17, died a short time later.

The injuries to the other two are not believed to be life threatening and both are said to be in a stable condition.

Three 17-year-old males have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Griffiths, of the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team, said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage and are continuing, but we believe there were a significant number of witnesses to what happened.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information to assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1754 of 27 October.

“Information can also be given by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”