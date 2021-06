It happened on A646Halifax Road, in Todmorden at about 5am on Friday, June 25.

The road is closed between Cross Stone Road and Key Sike Lane, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: Please be aware that Halifax Road in Todmorden, between Cross Stone Road and Key Sike Lane, is closed for a police incident.

"It is likely to be closed for most of the day, please find an alternative route."