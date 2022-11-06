Paramedics contacted police at about 8.15pm on Bonfire Night yesterday (Saturday) after reports in Halifax that a man had been injured in a garden. The 17-year-old was found in the garden of a property on Vickerman Street, Halifax, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries, they added. "A scene is on in the area while officers establish the full facts of what happened,” the spokesman said.

They said that police officers had been called to the area due to reports of fireworks being set off “prior to this incident”. As a result, the matter has been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the force spokesman added.