Hammer-wielding duo tried to break into van near Hull Kingston Rovers stadium

Police are hunting for two men armed with a hammer who tried to carry out a robbery outside Hull Kingston Rovers' stadium in Hull.

The victim had been in a white Mercedes Sprinter, which was parked in the car park near to Craven Park's North Stand at about 9.30am.

A black VW Transporter van drove up next to the Sprinter and a suspect in a hoodie got out.

He tried to smash one of the Mercedes windows with what was thought to be a hammer but was unable to, and the black van drove off.

It was later found burned out nearby on Stonebridge Avenue off Preston Road.

The man inside the Sprinter was unharmed and nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 98 of 20/11/18.