Two males have been rescued from a house fire in Harehills and taken to hospital.

The males, aged approximately 25, were found to be suffering the effects of smoke inhalation. A further affected person self-rescued and and an elderly couple were escorted from their property next door due to smoke in the premises.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were responding to a fire on the ground floor of a three-storey, mid-terraced property in Luxor View in the early hours of this morning (December 12). The incident log states the time as 2:03am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was exposure risk to two sides and four breathing apparatus were used, as well as one hose reel. Smoke detectors were sounding at the time of call and appliances from both the Leeds and Killingbeck fire stations were in attendance at the scene.