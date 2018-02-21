Harrison Spinks invests £1.8m into new British Steel site

Luxury bed maker Harrison Spinks is investing £1.8m into a new wire drawing facility on British Steel’s site in Scunthorpe.

The investment from the Leeds-based business will lead to 22 new jobs.

Harrison Spinks already employs over 600 people at its facilities in Leeds, will utilise a 40,000 sq ft British Steel building to house two wire drawing lines, set to be installed at the end of April 2018.

These lines will draw the ultra-fine wire used to manufacture Harrison Spinks’ pocket springs, using steel rod from British Steel.

The investment will initially create nine jobs with 13 more to follow when the bed maker installs a further six wire drawing lines at the facility.

These will produce approximately 400 tonnes of fine wire for its springs each week.

Speaking about the new facility, Richard Essery, managing director, said: “We have a long-established relationship with British Steel – the manufacturer provides the high-quality wire needed for our innovative spring technology.

“Partnering with British Steel to launch our new wire drawing facility in Scunthorpe not only means we can recycle all steel waste, creating a closed-loop production process, but also allows us to develop a higher grade wire quality, enabling us to produce industry-leading springs for our mattresses.

“The investment in this new wire drawing facility is part of our wider business strategy to become world leaders in sustainable mattress and comfort innovation.

“We look forward to working with British Steel moving forward in order to further expand the new wire drawing site with the help of additional investment, further boosting job creation in the region.”

As well as producing wire for springs used in mattresses manufactured at Harrison Spinks’ factory in Leeds, the ultra-fine wire drawn in Scunthorpe will be exported, so lightweight springs can be used in mattresses in countries including the United States.

Richards Sims, managing director of the Wire Rod section of the British Steel business, said: “Quality and innovation are cornerstones of both companies’ products so we’re delighted to strengthen our partnership with Harrison Spinks.

“By working together on product development and manufacturing, we’ll be able to further improve our wire rod grades and ensure end-users continue receiving the market-leading products synonymous with Harrison Spinks and British Steel.”

Part of the £1.8m investment in the new facility came from a £150,000 grant from the British Steel Support Fund at North Lincolnshire Council, which has helped facilitate the move of Harrison Spinks’ wire drawing machines to Scunthorpe.

Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “I’m delighted the council was able to play its part in helping to facilitate Harrison Spinks’ expansion plans.

“The North Lincolnshire British Steel Support Fund has supported another business to relocate into the area. Our fantastic location and first class workforce presents North Lincolnshire as an ideal place for potential investors.”