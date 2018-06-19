Harrogate Hospital's Emergency Department moved for temporary works

The Emergency Department at Harrogate District Hospital will be temporarily moved this week to allow work on the facility to be completed.

From 7pm to 11am on the evenings of Wednesday, June 20 and Friday, June 22, the flooring in the Emergency Department is being replaced.

On both nights patients will be redirected from the ED to the Fracture Clinic.

A spokesperson for Harrogate District NHS Foundation Trust said: "We're staying open to care for those patients who genuinely need emergency care, but we will be working a bit differently.

"The works mean that the Emergency Department is moving on Wednesday & Friday, 11pm-7am both nights, to the Fracture Clinic.

"This temporary location will be well signposted from the Main Entrance.

"Thank you for bearing with us while we improve the area and create a nicer, more modern environment for us to provide care in and for patients to be."

To ensure that all emergencies can be dealt with during the temporary move, the Trust has also asked patients to be mindful of all their healthcare options before deciding whether to attend the Emergency Department.

A spokesperson said: "Please remember, there are other healthcare options available which may be more appropriate than coming to see us.

"Please call NHS 111 for advice, visit the NHS 111 website, or during the day, visit your pharmacist or book an appointment with your GP."