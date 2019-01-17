The 35 medicines no longer available on NHS prescription

0
Have your say

The NHS has banned free prescriptions for some 'over the counter' medicines such as constipation and athletes foot in a bid to save cash.

NHS England is hoping to free up almost £100 million for frontline care each year by bringing in the changes.

The 35 medicines are no longer available on the NHS

The 35 medicines are no longer available on the NHS

The NHS will no longer be funding medicines such as cold treatments, paracetamol, probiotics, cough mixture, eye drops and laxatives.

However, the rule changes will not affect the prescribing of over the counter items for 'longer term or more complex conditions', NHS officials have confirmed.

NHS England has said that curbing these routine prescriptions for minor conditions, many of which will cure themselves, will free up vital funds.

The NHS announced the move in 2018 and the new guidance has been issued to GPs across the country.

NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said: “Across the NHS our aim is to: ‘Think like a patient, act like a taxpayer’.

"The NHS is probably the most efficient health service in the world, but we’re determined to keep pushing further.

-> Mum told dying toddler to shut up as he was crushed, court told
"Every pound we save from cutting waste is another pound we can then invest in better A&E care, new cancer treatments and much better mental health services.”

The NHS has said that some of the products can be purchased over the counter at a lower cost than that which would be incurred by the NHS.

The new guidance will curb the routine prescribing of products for self limiting conditions that do not require any medical advice or treatment.

These conditions, including sore throats, coughs and cold, will clear up on their own. It will also apply to conditions that are suitable for self care which can be treated with items that can easily be purchased over the counter, such as indigestion, mouth ulcers and warts and verrucae.

NHS England has said that the guidance will not apply to people with long-term or more complex conditions who will continue to get their usual prescriptions. However, people who receive free prescriptions will not automatically be exempt from the guidance.

Gill Barker

From reaching the summit of Mount Everest to cycling thousands of miles across America, there’s no end to the lengths people will go to for a cause close to their heart. Breaking boundaries and taking on gruelling endeavours can mean the person taking part enjoys the experience of a lifetime while the charity benefits from generous sponsorship. But taking time off work and organising an extreme, and often costly, adventure just isn’t possible for everyone. That’s why Gill Barker, from Wakefield, has created her own twist on the trend to find the toughest, most epic charity challenge. Gill is set to turn 35 in 2020 – and reaching this milestone has inspired her to have a good think about what she’d like to achieve, both physically and mentally, and write a bucket list to help reach those goals. Gill will complete 35 challenges before her 35th birthday on Saturday March 14. Some are small, some are huge, but all of them will push her beyond her comfort zone. “Turning 33 felt like a big thing for me,” explains Gill, who works in marketing at Leeds Trinity University. “I started to think about the life decisions I’d made. I looked back and while I’d had fun, I regretted all those weekends where I could have been having more fulfilling experiences and creating memories. “I have a full-time job so I couldn’t do a massive overseas challenge, but I realised I could break it down into little bits and still raise as much money as possible for charity.” Gill has already ticked 11 challenges off her list. She’s faced her fear of heights at the outdoor adventure centre Go Ape, trained with the Leeds Rhinos, cycled 128 miles from coast to coast and climbed Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales. Other challenges have involved changing her diet to ensure she’s getting all the nutrients she needs, and going to the gym more regularly on her own – something that would previously have caused Gill a considerable amount of anxiety. During the festive season, Gill kept active by completing a ‘12 days of Christmas’ workout challenge. Gill is now taking part in RED January, a campaign run in partnership with Mind that encourages participants to beat the winter blues by being active every day throughout the month. Then, later this month she’ll be taking to the slopes at Xscape Yorkshire to try her hand at skiing for the first time. Gill’s biggest test of her ‘35 before 35’ mission so far will be taking part in a 24-hour run in March. The run will be completed on a 3.71-mile loop so not only will it be physically demanding, it will also play on her mental toughness. She will also be finishing the year in style by taking part in the Honolulu Marathon in Hawaii in December. There are three conditions that all of Gill’s challenges must meet – they must be physical or stretch her mentally, they all need to be self-funded and they can’t affect her job. Driving Gill’s ambition is a passion to help two local charities that have personal meaning to her – Yorkshire Cancer Research and Leeds Mind. She’s already raised more than £500 for the two causes. “Like many families across the UK, my own family has a history of cancer,” explains Gill. “But people close to me have recently been affected by cancer, too. They’ve all been so strong and inspirational. I wanted to do something that would support them. “I chose to raise money for Yorkshire Cancer Research after reading that people living here are more likely to get cancer, and more likely to die from it, than people living in other areas of the country. The statistics really shocked me.” Gill chose Leeds Mind following her own struggles with mental health. Her ‘35 before 35’ challenge has helped her overcome a period of depression. “It’s given me something to focus on,” Gill says. “Many people are affected by depression, even those who continue to work and function in everyday life. It’s very easy to fall into that slump and stop doing the things you used to enjoy. “I’m feeling much fitter and healthier, but I’m also happier and more confident now that I have a new focus. “If I can encourage one person who may be going through a difficult period to be brave and do something they’ve never done before, face a fear or take on a new challenge in order to gain a new focus, then that would be brilliant. If I can do it, anyone can.” You can find out more about Gill Barker’s challenges and sponsor her by visiting www.35before35.co.uk. You can also follow her progress on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. She is also looking for suggestions for challenges to complete the 35 as she is still a few short on her list. For further information on Yorkshire Cancer Research, visit www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.u

Once CCGs have adopted the new guidance locally, it will apply to everyone who is not covered by the general or condition-specific exceptions listed in the guidance document.

-> Live snow updates: It's snowing in Yorkshire right now
These are the conditions affected by NHS prescription crackdown

• Acute sore throat

• Infrequent cold sores of the lip

• Conjunctivitis

• Coughs and colds and nasal congestion

• Cradle Cap (seborrhoeic dermatitis – infants)

• Haemorrhoids

• Infant colic

• Mild cystitis

• Mild irritant dermatitis

• Dandruff

• Diarrhoea (adults)

• Dry eyes/sore (tired) eyes

• Earwax

• Excessive sweating (Hyperhidrosis)

• Head lice

• Indigestion and heartburn

• Infrequent constipation

• Infrequent migraine

• Insect bites and sting

• Mild acne

• Mild dry skin

• Sunburn

• Sun protection

• Mild to moderate hay fever/seasonal rhinitis

• Minor burns and scalds

• Minor conditions associated with pain, discomfort and/fever. (e.g. aches and sprains, headache, period pain, back pain)

• Mouth ulcers

• Nappy rash

• Oral thrush

• Prevention of dental caries

• Ringworm/athletes foot

• Teething/mild toothache

• Threadworms

• Travel sickness

• Warts and verruca