Heavy rain set to bring abrupt end to Yorkshire heatwave

We've been spoiled in Yorkshire over the Bank Holiday weekend with tropical temperatures and clear blue skies.

Rain is forecast this evening

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and this spell of summer sun is no exception.

The forecast for today (Wednesday) shows much cooler temperatures, with highs failing to get above 17C.

There will be much more cloud present heading into the afternoon before heavy rain moving into the afternoon.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Yorkshire:

10am: Sunny intervals

11am: Sunny intervals

12pm: Cloudy

1pm: Sunny intervals

2pm: Sunny intervals

3pm: Cloudy

4pm: Cloudy

5pm: Cloudy

6pm: Cloudy

7pm: Cloudy

8pm: Cloudy

9pm: Light rain

10pm: Heavy rain

11pm: Light rain

The Met Office website says of today's forecast: "Clear spells with some mist or fog at first, but soon clouding over from the west.

"Outbreaks of rain will then develop through the late afternoon and evening, especially over western hills. Less warm than recent days.

"Maximum temperature 17 °C."

The spells of rain are set to hit the city at around 9pm and continue into the evening.

"Outbreaks of rain will move eastwards with some heavier bursts at times," the Met Office website adds about tonight's forecast.

"Drier clearer conditions spreading in from the west after midnight with most parts dry by dawn. Minimum temperature 3 °C."