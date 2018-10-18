"Her son was her whole world": heartbroken family's tribute to 'angel' Jade

The heartbroken family of a 27-year-old mother found dead at her Halifax home have offered a beautiful tribute.

Jade Alderson, a community support worker, was found at her residence on Westfield Terrace on Saturday. Police have described the circumstances around her tragic death as ‘unexplained but not suspicious’.

She leaves behind a three-year-old son, Jake, who her family described as “her whole world”.

Her brother Josh said: “She was so lively, bubbly and beautiful inside and out. She was the sort of person who would just do anything for her family and friends.

“She will be so missed by everybody who knew her. Jade just did everything she possibly could to do right by everyone, regardless of who they were.

“We will never, ever forget her and we will go on living as she would have wanted us to, especially her little boy.

“Her son was her whole world and everything she ever did was for him. They absolutely adored one another.

“We’ve lost a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend, but heaven has gained an angel.”

Jade had studied hairdressing at Calderdale College, going on to work in catering at Lloyd's Banking Group's data centre in Copley.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to an address on Westfield Terrace in Halifax at 13.33 on Saturday 13th October 2018 by the ambulance service to report of a sudden death.

“Paramedics had attended at the address to find a 27 year old woman who had died.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the death which is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

“A file is being prepared for the coroner.”