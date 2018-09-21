Here's how many tickets could go on sale for Ed Sheeran's Leeds concerts

Ed Sheeran fans hoping to see the singer at Roundhay Park next summer will be able to purchase tickets next week.

The outdoor venue has hosted big names such as Madonna, U2, Michael Jackson and Robbie Williams - when it had a capacity of 70,000 people.

This is why a major artist hasn't played in Roundhay Park since 2006

If the same area of the park is used this time, it would mean 140,000 tickets could be available across the two days.

How to get tickets to see Ed Sheeran in Leeds

Ed is performing on August 16 and 17 next year.

Leeds City Council said it was too early to confirm where the stage will be erected and other logistical details.

Tickets will on sale on September 27 from official vendors only - and promoters will use a paperless entry system to deter touts and inflated reselling.