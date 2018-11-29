Here's how Storm Diana will affect Harrogate for the whole of today

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for most of Yorkshire, as Storm Diana sweeps across the country.

The warning has been issued from 3am through to 2pm today (Thursday) when the UK is expected to see the worst of the conditions.

The Met Office statement reads: "A weather system will move northeastwards across the UK on Thursday bringing widespread strong winds. Inland gusts of 50 mph are likely with gusts of 60-65 mph in exposed locations.

"There remains a small chance that this system will intensify as it moves northeastwards bringing even stronger winds to southwest England, Wales and on into northern England and southeast Scotland.

"If this occurs, gusts of 70-80 mph could be seen, mainly in exposed locations, bringing increased likelihood of more significant disruption.

"In either case, winds will moderate by late morning across western England and Wales, then by mid afternoon across northern England and southeast Scotland."

Here's the Met Office weather report for Harrogate over the next 13 hours:

10am

Temperature: 12 degrees

Overcast and heavy clouds with a 10 per cent chance of rain

11am

Temperature: 12 degrees

Heavy rain with dark clouds. 80 per cent chance of rain

12pm

Temperature: 12 degrees

Heavy rain with dark clouds. 80 per cent chance of rain

1pm

Temperature: 9 degrees

Heavy rain with dark clouds. 80 per cent chance of rain

2pm

Temperature: 8 degrees

Cloudy with some sunshine and light rain. 40 per cent chance of rain

3pm

Temperature: 9 degrees

Sunny. 10 per cent chance of rain

4pm

Temperature: 8 degrees

Overcast with light rain. 40 per cent chance of rain

5pm

Temperature: 8 degrees

Overcast with light rain. 30 per cent chance of rain

6pm

Temperature: 8 degrees

Overcast with light rain. 40 per cent chance of rain

7pm

Temperature: 8 degrees

Overcast. 10 per cent chance of rain

8pm

Temperature: 8 degrees

Overcast with light rain. 40 per cent chance of rain

9pm

Temperature: 8 degrees

Overcast with light rain. 40 per cent chance of rain

10pm

Temperature: 8 degrees

Overcast with light rain. 40 per cent chance of rain

11pm

Temperature: 8 degrees

Overcast with light rain. 50 per cent chance of rain