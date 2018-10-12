Here's when Gino d'Acampo's new My Restaurant in east Leeds will open

Have your say

Shoppers are eagerly awaiting the official opening of new Leeds shopping centre The Springs tomorrow.

Marks & Spencer already opened their Foodhall yesterday and tomorrow other outlets at the site on Thorpe Park, near Colton, will also throw open their doors.

But you'll have to wait a bit longer to eat at celebrity chef Gino d'Acampo's My Restaurant - it isn't due to open until October 26.

The culinary icon himself is hoping to attend the launch event.

His 150-seater restaurant will have a coffee and deli bar, prosecco counter, outdoor terrace and games room.

The Springs is home to retailers Next, Outfit, H&M, Boots, River Island and TK Maxx, chicken restaurant Nando's and a branch of PureGym. An Odeon cinema is due to open in 2019.