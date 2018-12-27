Hero air ambulance pilot lands helicopter on narrow Yorkshire Dales lane on Christmas Day

It's dark, high, remote and narrow.

Yet an incredibly skilled Yorkshire Air Ambulance pilot managed to land in this tight spot at the top of Middlesmoor in the Dales on Christmas Day.

The air ambulance landed in this narrow country lane in complete darkness

The makeshift 'helipad' was a narrow country lane with drystone walls on either side and which isn't even wide enough for two cars to pass.

The air ambulance was called out to a car crash on the moor in which a man had sustained serious injuries. He was airlifted to hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said:-

"Officers were called to the road between Middlesmoor and Pateley just before 4pm on Tuesday 25 December after a man in his 60s was found with serious injuries.

"Although the investigation is still ongoing it is believed the man may have been riding as a pillion on a vehicle prior to him being found.

"A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

"The injured man is still receiving treatment in hospital.

"Anyone who was in this area around the time of the incident and who has information which may assist with the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police quoting reference 12180239164."

The pilot who performed the landing is a former RAF serviceman whose skill was praised by North Yorkshire Police officer Sergeant Paul Cording, who attended the incident.

Middlesmoor is a small hill village at the top of Nidderdale.