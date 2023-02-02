A HGV driver has died after crashing off the A19 in Yorkshire on Wednesday morning.

North Yorkshire Police officers are investigating a fatal collision after a heavy goods vehicle crashed off the A19 on the outskirts of Northallerton.

Emergency services were alerted to reports of a crash on the southbound carriageway - about one mile past the Osmotherley turn-off - at 10.30am on Wednesday (February 1).

Despite the efforts to save the driver’s life, he died at the scene at 11.27am.

The man’s family are being contacted about the tragic incident, police confirmed.

The stretch of road remained closed until 7.40pm while collision investigators examined the scene and to allow the heavy goods vehicle to be safely recovered.

National Highways teams managed the diversions and cleared debris from the road.

Witnesses to the collision and motorists with dash-cam footage have been asked by police to come forward to assist the investigation.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We particularly need to hear from anyone who recalls seeing the heavy goods vehicle prior to the incident.

“If you can help, please make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by emailing the Major Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

