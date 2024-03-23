It happened in Barnsley on Saturday, March 23.

Emergency services were called at around 2pm to reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles at the junction of Barugh Green Road, Cawthorne Road and High Common Road.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement issued shortly after 4pm: "Officers are currently attending alongside the fire and ambulance services. Two people have sadly been pronounced dead at the scene."

Two people have tragically died following a collision at the Barugh Green crossroads in Barnsley. File photo

"The crossroad junction which includes Cawthorne Road, Barugh Green Road and High Common Road is currently closed.