How every Yorkshire MP voted on Theresa May's Brexit plan

As Theresa May’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement was crushed in the House of Commons this evening by 432 votes against to 202 in favour, here is a full list of how Yorkshire’s 53 eligible MPs voted.

Just 12 of the region’s MPs voted in favour of the deal, with 41 against - more than three-quarters of the area’s Parliamentary representatives. The six Conservative rebels included former Brexit Secretary David Davis, while Kevin Barron was the only Labour MP to vote in favour of the deal.

The regional vote figures are in line with analysis by The Yorkshire Post conducted last week.

Doncaster Central MP Rosie Winterton did not vote due to her role as Deputy Speaker.

Yorkshire MPs explain the reasons behind their Brexit deal votes

FOR

Nigel Adams, MP for Selby and Ainsty, Conservative

Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey, Conservative

Kevin Barron, MP for Rother Valley, Labour

Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Conservative

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, Conservative

Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Conservative

Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg and Goole, Conservative

Alex Shelbrooke, MP for Elmet and Rothwell, Conservative

Julian Smith, MP for Skipton and Ripon, Conservative

Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, Conservative

Rishi Sunak, MP for Richmond, Conservative

Craig Whittaker, MP for Calder Valley, Conservative

AGAINST

Hilary Benn, MP for Leeds Central, Labour

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, Labour

Paul Blomfield, MP for Sheffield Central, Labour

Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, Labour

Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East, Labour

Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham, Labour

Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, Labour

Mary Creagh, MP for Wakefield, Labour

Judith Cummins, MP for Bradford South, Labour

Nic Dakin, MP for Scunthorpe, Labour

Philip Davies, MP for Shipley, Conservative

David Davis, MP for Haltemprice and Howden , Conservative

Caroline Flint, MP for Don Valley, Labour

Gill Furniss, MP for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, Labour

John Grogan, MP for Keighley, Labour

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, Labour

Fabian Hamilton, MP for Leeds North East, Labour

Emma Hardy, MP for Hull West and Hessle, Labour

John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, Labour

Imran Hussain, MP for Bradford East, Labour

Dan Jarvis, MP for Barnsley Central, Labour

Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood, Conservative

Diana Johnson, MP for Hull North, Labour

Greg Knight, MP for East Yorkshire, Conservative

Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax, Labour

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, Labour

Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North, Labour

Jared O’Mara, MP for Sheffield Hallam, Independent

Melanie Onn, MP for Great Grimsby, Labour

Stephanie Peacock, MP for Barnsley East, Labour

Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West, Labour

Naz Shah, MP for Bradford West, Labour

Barry Sheerman, MP for Huddersfield, Labour

Paula Sherriff, MP for Dewsbury, Labour

Angela Smith, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Labour

Alex Sobel, MP for Leeds North West, Labour

Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer, Conservative

Jon Trickett, MP for Hemsworth, Labour

Karl Turner, MP for Hull East, Labour

Martin Vickers, MP for Cleethorpes, Conservative

Thelma Walker, MP for Colne Valley, Labour