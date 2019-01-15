How every Yorkshire MP voted on Theresa May's Brexit plan

As Theresa May’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement was crushed in the House of Commons this evening by 432 votes against to 202 in favour, here is a full list of how Yorkshire’s 53 eligible MPs voted.
Just 12 of the region’s MPs voted in favour of the deal, with 41 against - more than three-quarters of the area’s Parliamentary representatives. The six Conservative rebels included former Brexit Secretary David Davis, while Kevin Barron was the only Labour MP to vote in favour of the deal.
The regional vote figures are in line with analysis by The Yorkshire Post conducted last week.
Doncaster Central MP Rosie Winterton did not vote due to her role as Deputy Speaker.
Yorkshire MPs explain the reasons behind their Brexit deal votes
FOR
Nigel Adams, MP for Selby and Ainsty, Conservative
Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey, Conservative
Kevin Barron, MP for Rother Valley, Labour
Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Conservative
Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, Conservative
Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Conservative
Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg and Goole, Conservative
Alex Shelbrooke, MP for Elmet and Rothwell, Conservative
Julian Smith, MP for Skipton and Ripon, Conservative
Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, Conservative
Rishi Sunak, MP for Richmond, Conservative
Craig Whittaker, MP for Calder Valley, Conservative
AGAINST
Hilary Benn, MP for Leeds Central, Labour
Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, Labour
Paul Blomfield, MP for Sheffield Central, Labour
Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, Labour
Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East, Labour
Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham, Labour
Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, Labour
Mary Creagh, MP for Wakefield, Labour
Judith Cummins, MP for Bradford South, Labour
Nic Dakin, MP for Scunthorpe, Labour
Philip Davies, MP for Shipley, Conservative
David Davis, MP for Haltemprice and Howden , Conservative
Caroline Flint, MP for Don Valley, Labour
Gill Furniss, MP for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, Labour
John Grogan, MP for Keighley, Labour
Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, Labour
Fabian Hamilton, MP for Leeds North East, Labour
Emma Hardy, MP for Hull West and Hessle, Labour
John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, Labour
Imran Hussain, MP for Bradford East, Labour
Dan Jarvis, MP for Barnsley Central, Labour
Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood, Conservative
Diana Johnson, MP for Hull North, Labour
Greg Knight, MP for East Yorkshire, Conservative
Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax, Labour
Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, Labour
Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North, Labour
Jared O’Mara, MP for Sheffield Hallam, Independent
Melanie Onn, MP for Great Grimsby, Labour
Stephanie Peacock, MP for Barnsley East, Labour
Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West, Labour
Naz Shah, MP for Bradford West, Labour
Barry Sheerman, MP for Huddersfield, Labour
Paula Sherriff, MP for Dewsbury, Labour
Angela Smith, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Labour
Alex Sobel, MP for Leeds North West, Labour
Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer, Conservative
Jon Trickett, MP for Hemsworth, Labour
Karl Turner, MP for Hull East, Labour
Martin Vickers, MP for Cleethorpes, Conservative
Thelma Walker, MP for Colne Valley, Labour