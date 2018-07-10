Huddersfield couple wed at Great Yorkshire Show

Every couple wants to put a special stamp on their wedding day - and Liz and Chris Moorhouse chose to do it at an event close to their family’s heart.

The couple, from Emley in Huddersfield, married in the Pavilions of Harrogate at the showground yesterday morning.

They were Mr and Miss South West Young Farmer in 1992, and got together a year later.

Mr Moorhouse said: “We got to see the show from the President’s balcony, which was an unusual experience. We had a really good wedding ceremony but have all this action going on outside.” He added that they were “implanted in this county – it’s fantastic, it’s everything”.

Daughters Isabelle, aged six, and Georgina, aged 11 months, were bridesmaids. The couple run a fruit farm and farm shop supplying animal feed, called Bentley Grange Feed, in Emley.

Mrs Moorhouse said: “We are both farmers and I have come every year of my life, it’s always been a special show to me and my family. Chris and I now meet up with college friends and Young Farmer friends and Isabelle loves the Discovery Zone.”