Huddersfield fire: Almost a dozen fire engines battle huge building fire in Yorkshire overnight

Fire crews attended a huge blaze which broke out at a large building in West Yorkshire last night (Oct 22).
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 06:46 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 06:59 BST

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Colne Vale Road in Huddersfield shortly before 9pm on Sunday night. At its height,a total of 10 fire engines from Huddersfield, Slaithwaite, Rastrick, Pontefract, Ilkley and Fairweather Green fire stations were all in attendance.

A statement from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at a large building fire on Colne Vale Road, Huddersfield. 10 fire engines and other fire support appliances are currently at the scene. There are no persons reported in the building.

“Those in the surrounding area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed; due to the smoke. Please avoid the area where possible.”

An update shortly after 10.30pm said there fire was under controlled, but there were still 10 fire engines at the scene.

