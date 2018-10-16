Huddersfield stabbings - police investigation continues

Have your say

Three men were rushed to hospital after a stabbing incident in a West Yorkshire town centre.

An investigation is continuing after armed police were called to St Peter’s Street in Huddersfield following the attacks last night (Monday).

A police cordon was in place around the scene and one arrest was made after the incident.

Last night a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is believed that three males were injured. They are currently at hospital with what are believed to be none life threatening injuries.

"Enquiries into the incidents remain ongoing and officers are in the area investigating the incidents and providing a reassuring presence.

"Armed officers have been part of the response."