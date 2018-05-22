Huge shock for Sheffield man as SNAKE slithers out of cereal box and into dishwasher

A Sheffield man had a fright when he sat down to eat his breakfast - and a snake slithered out of the cereal box and into the dishwasher.

RSPCA animal collection officer (ACO) Katie Hetherington was called to the man’s home in Mona Road, Sheffield to rescue the snake on Saturday morning May 19.

The creature has been identified as a corn snake - native to North America

ACO Hetherington said: “I think he was expecting to have cornflakes for breakfast - not cornsnakes!

“The poor chap was absolutely terrified - I think it was the last thing he expected to find in his kitchen!

“The 3ft-long snake is now recovering at a specialist centre.”

The snake has been identified as a corn snake - a species native to North America, although they are one of the most commonly kept exotic pets in this country.

Fortunately, the snake was unharmed and has now been taken into specialist care. It is believe to be someone’s missing pet so posters have been put up in the local area and details have been uploaded to PetsLocated.

If you recognise this snake you can call the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

RSPCA senior scientific officer in wildlife, Nicola White, said: “Corn snakes are one of the most commonly-kept exotic pets - and they are particularly good at escaping.

“Exotic pets such as corn snakes, have increased in popularity and the RSPCA do receive a high numbers of calls about reptiles.

“These are amazing animals but they can be challenging to care for properly. We are really urging people to do their research before they take on a reptile, or other exotic animal, as a pet, so they are confident that it is the right pet for them and that they can provide everything the animal needs for its whole life - which could be many years.

“With many rescued snakes in need of a home, we would also like people to visit rescue centres if they’re confident they can provide one with a forever home.”