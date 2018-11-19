Hull man branded 'threat to women' is jailed for putting bath sheet over girlfriend's head and threatening to kill her

A man has today been jailed for four-and-a-half years for an attack on his former girlfriend.

Sean Simmons, 28, of no fixed abode but formerly of Great Thornton Street in Hull, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court this morning.

The court had heard that Sean Simmons had tied his former partner to a bath in July 2016, put a bath sheet over her head and poured water over her face in a jealous temper.

He later threatened to kill her with a knife.

The events follow a previous history of violence and abuse that Sean Simmons had subjected his other partners to.

Detective Inspector Jon Cross, of Humberside Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, said: “Sean Simmons is a dangerous, vain, arrogant and jealous man who poses a real threat to women.”

“Details given in court about the nature of his offences have shown what he is capable of, even within the confines of a personal relationship – something which he won’t be able to have for some time.

“I welcome today’s sentence which will give Sean Simmons some time to reflect on what he has done and will hopefully make him reassess his behaviour.

“I’d like to thank all the officers who were involved in putting this individual before the court which has ultimately led to a successful conviction.

“Also I want to thank Sean Simmons’ victim for her bravery in contacting us and telling us about what happened to her.

“My hope is that other women and men who feel they are in an abusive relationship will now come forward and report it to us.

“We take all reports of domestic abuse extremely seriously.”

Simmons was also told he will serve an extended four years on licence on his release.