Hull murder investigation: Police name victim

POLICE have named a man found dead in Hull as a murder investigation continues.

Humberside Police said the body of 52-year-old Rolandas Poskus was found on a grassed area on Danepark Road in Hull on Friday night.

Police said Mr Poskus is from Lithuania and was living in Hull.

His family, who are in Lithuania, have been informed of his death.

Two women aged 18 and 42 and a 23-year-old man remain in custody in connection with Mr Poskus's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 523 15 June 2018.

Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.