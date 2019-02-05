Hull paint firm expands into new premises

Hull-based Industrial Paint Supplies is to move into new premises.

The firm, part of the New Guard Coatings Group, has relocated from its current premises on Lincoln Street to a new base on Hedon Road.

This move coincides with increasing Industrial Paint Supplies by more than five times, to 8,000 sq ft.

The new site will include state-of-the art training, presentation facilities and four tinting machines.

Calum Doig, Operations Director for New Guard Coatings Group, said: “This is an exciting time for New Guard Coatings Group with our expansion plan now in full swing.

“We’ve been at our current premises on Lincoln Street for a number of years now, which in all honesty, we have truly out-grown. The move to Hedon Road could not have come at a better time.

“With the additional floor space to increase our already impressive stock holding capabilities, the relocation creates a fantastic opportunity for both IPS and the whole of the New Guard Coatings Group as we continue to set the standard in the distribution of protective coatings industry.”