Hull woman 'woke up to find man' in front room

Police have released an e-fit image of a man - who they say a woman awoke to find in her front room.

Officers want to trace a men in connection with what they are treating as an attempted burglary on Beckside Close around 8pm in Hull on December 16.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police today said she was asleep but "awoke to find the unknown man in the same room".

"She alerted her partner who was upstairs, and the man quickly left the premises saying he was in the wrong house. He left empty handed."

The woman’s partner followed him outside and walked off in the direction of Hall Road and Tudor Drive.

The intruder been described as white, in his mid-20s, 6ft tall, slim and with shoulder length dark hair.

He was wearing a denim jacket, black jeans and white trainers and spoke with a Hull accent.

Anyone with information is asked to 101, quoting log 513 of January 16.