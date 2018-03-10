Humber Bridge reopened after closure following multi vehicle crash:

POLICE closed the Humber Bridge earlier today after a thee vehicle collision on the bridge.

The collision just before 12pm today (Saturday March 10) caused severe traffic congestion in the area after the A15 over the Humber Bridge was closed in both directions.

Humberside Police said in a tweet just before 2pm today that the bridge was being reopened.

The tweet stated: "we are re opening the Humber Bridge. It may take some time for the tail backs to clear and there is an existing contra-flow in place on the bridge that will limit how quickly things normalise."