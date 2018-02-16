Hundreds of pipes burst in cold weather across Leeds over three months

Yorkshire Water leakage inspectors have had to repair more than 400 burst pipes in Leeds over the last three months.

Across the region, a record 1,100 leaks on the water system were repaired in just December – which is the most in a single month since the winter of 2010 when temperatures dropped to -14 °C.

Sub-zero weather causes underground pipes to contract and thaw, resulting in leaks or bursts.

To enhance customer service on this issue, Yorkshire Water has removed the time limit on the number of free supply pipe repairs customers can receive.

The new scheme means household properties are no longer limited to one free supply pipe repair every two years.

Andrew Roach, Yorkshire Water's head of water distribution said: “We have a dedicated team of over 200 leakage inspectors who are very busy maintaining water mains and preventing water supply disruptions.

"The prolonged freezing weather has led to a spike in our repair work, but we are committed in the long term to reducing our leakage rate by a massive 40 per cent by 2025 as we know this is what customers demand and deserve from us.”

Over the last five years, the firm has had to repair, on average 5,400, water mains per year. The use of cutting-edge technology including drones and satellites will also be used to help save millions of litres of water.