Idyllic holiday park and farm in beautiful Beverley up for sale

Don’t let this holiday park business – complete with its own fish-packed lake – be the one that gets away.

It could be the perfect catch – a beautiful farm and holiday park estate with one of East Yorkshire’s best stocked fishing lakes has gone on the market.

Barmston Farm near Beverley, even features an array of cuddly residents – including adorable miniature donkeys, llama and delightful Shetland ponies.

The unique estate, which has been developed into a five-star holiday park with potential for a children’s farm attraction and party venue, was created from scratch by the current owners.

The result is a stunning family home, thriving caravan and holiday cottage business, with a well-stocked three acre lake all set within a ten acre field for a peaceful – and often prosperous – day’s fishing.

The lake is highly regarded among keen anglers for its stock of plump carp – fish weighing up to 30lb have been hooked.

It’s also known to hold some of the largest bream in the area while in 2013 a 9lb 8oz eel was caught – one of the largest in the UK.

As well as anglers, Barmston Farm also attracts holidaymakers keen to explore the area’s peaceful surroundings and easy access to East Yorkshire’s popular coastal resorts – just 20 minutes away.

The potential to develop new income streams – including lucrative children’s parties with the farm animals as star attractions – means the estate is likely to attract serious attention from prospective buyers.

The current owner, Nigel Williamson, who has placed the property on the market due to family ill health, says it has dozens of ‘plus points’ for new occupants keen to enjoy the peace of the countryside with a business that virtually runs by itself.

“We are leaving with very heavy hearts,” he said. “It’s an absolutely incredible place to live and a fabulous business.

“I know I’ll be quite sad to go – and excited to see the new owners get as much enjoyment from it as we have.”

Nigel and wife Fiona bought the farm estate after being attracted by the wide open space to raise children Katie (11) and Hugo, seven, with tonnes of scope for business development.

The couple have invested heavily in new holiday homes and the delightful four-bedroom farmhouse which oozes character with timber beams, stone fireplaces and wood burning stoves.

A secure gated entrance means guests staying in the three holiday cottages or five static caravans can come and come and go without the need for staff manning the site.

The business attracts guests all year round, and turns over £140,000 per annum with potential for more.

Barmston Farm, holiday park, fishing lake, four-bedroom home and 21 acres of grounds is being sold for £1,595,000 by business property experts Ernest Wilson.

Find out more about Barmston Farm and Ernest Wilson’s dozens of businesses which are currently on the market, by visiting www.ernestwilson.co.uk