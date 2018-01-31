‘If there’s gas, the community could benefit from millions’

A LONE campaigner, the only resident who has actively spoken out in favour of fracking, says she has found herself facing hate mail and threats.

Lorraine Allanson, who runs a bed and breakfast in nearby Allerston, has long called for support for the fracking industry to be brought to the Ryedale area.

Fracking supporter Lorraine Allanson, of Rains Farm, Allerton, near Pickering, North Yorkshire.

But over the past couple of years, she says, she has faced a barrage of abuse from some who oppose her views.

“We are seeing a rather sinister side of the anti-fracking campaign,” she said. “I’ve had hate mail, I’ve had threats. I’ve got a file full of it. I won’t back down.”

Miss Allanson doesn’t know where the letters have come from – her name has been prominent in the pro-fracking campaign.

She firmly believes such industry would bring huge benefits to the area.

“It’s a very discreet industry,” she said. “As a business person, it would bring enormous revenue to the area.

“Gas companies need accommodation and services. We can supply that. It’s a golden opportunity.

“They are going to need a workforce. In this area, we have a de-population of young people. Nobody can afford to buy their own homes as they can’t get a decent wage.

“If we can train young people to work in the industry, they can stay. The community will get community payment.

“If there’s gas there, and a lot, the community could benefit by millions. And we are going to need gas, there’s no argument about that.”

She says the whole community had been affected by the level of protest.

“Kirby Misperton is a small village, with 380 residents,” she said. “Now we’ve got all this police activity – there’s riot vans. There’s nothing wrong with peaceful protest, but the village of Kirby Misperton is under siege. Can you imagine living under this? We’re not used to it..... this is disrupting our lives.”