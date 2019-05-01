IKEA issues urgent safety warning after babies fall from folding changing tables

IKEA has issued a warning to customers following reports that babies have fallen from the folding top of a £140 changing table it sells.

The Swedish furniture giant has urged all customers who bought the table from the SUNDVIK range to make sure they have used the safety locking fitting provided on the unit at all times.

IKEA is warning customers to make sure the locks are engaged.

The changing table and chest of drawers has a folding top that can be flipped out to make a changing unit.

Locks must be engaged

When the locks are not in use, the folding part can come loose and this is what has been causing the infants to fall.

According to IKEA, each of the three reported incidents where babies fell happened because the locking system was either not used according to the instructions, or not fitted at all.

The company's Children's Business Area Manager Emelie Knoester said, “Safe products are always an IKEA priority and we are truly sorry to hear about the incidents but grateful that, to our knowledge, the children are fine.

“IKEA has now taken precautionary actions and will further improve the product communication.”

How to secure the product if you already own it

A statement on the company website says that IKEA is giving out free replacement safety locking kits compatible with the changing table. You do not need to show a receipt to get one one these.

Customers in the UK who purchased the SUNDVIK changing table can get their free safety locking kit by calling 0203 645 0010.