Ilkley Trophy - Paul Jubb makes most of wild card on a mixed day for Brits

American collegiate champion Paul Jubb of Hull made the most of his wildcard entry into the Ilkley Trophy by winning his first-round match yesterday.

In a thrilling match, the 19-year-old Jubb – who was the first Briton to win the NCAA title in America last month and remains an amateur – beat Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 6-7 6-3 6-2 to huge cheers from the Ilkley crowd.

A general view of play during the Ilkley Trophy - Day One at Ilkley Lawn Tennis & Squash Club on June 17, 2019 in Ilkley, England. (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

It was a good start to the tournament for Brydan Klein, with the Brit beating Evgeny Karlovskiy 6-4, 1-6, 2-6.

Fellow Brit Andrew Watson did not fare so well and was beaten by Croatian Viktor Galovic 6-4, 6-4. American Bjorn Fratangelo proved too much for Britain’s Ryan Peniston with a win of 7-5, 6-4.

Over on court one, last year’s runner up Oscar Otte was one of the shock losers of the day, with Australian Jason Kubler beating the German 6-4, 6-2. Japan’s Yuichi Sugita achieved a win of 1-6, 6-7 against Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and USA’s Marcos Giron won in straight sets over Italian Filippo Baldi.

The game between Ilkley returnee Liam Broady and Stefano Nepolitano reached a tie break at 6-6 before being suspended due to poor weather and will continue this morning.

In the women’s side, the tournament did not get off to the best start for Britain’s women, with Holly Fischer losing 4-6, 2-6 to Italian Martina Di Giuseppe. Alicia Barnett lost out to Greek Valentini Grammatikopoulou while another Brit, Amelia Rajecki, was beaten in a tough match by Ukrainian Katarina Yavatska 1-6, 0-6.