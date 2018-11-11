In pictures: Leeds Remembrance Day tributes as city pays fallen to war dead



Crowds lined the streets surrounding Leeds' war memorial for today's ceremonies, led by the Lord Mayor and following a procession from servicemen and women.

1. Flags lowered Standard bearers lower their flags during the ceremony while The Last Post is played. Gerard Binks freelance Buy a Photo

2. Wreath laying A soldier stands in front of the war memorial in Leeds city centre as wreaths are laid. Gerard Binks freelance Buy a Photo

3. Military procession Standard bearers march through Leeds City Centre during the Remembrance Day parade. Gerard Binks freelance Buy a Photo

4. Act of Remembrance A young boy dressed in a military outfit lays a wreath in Leeds city centre. Gerard Binks freelance Buy a Photo

View more