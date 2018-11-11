In pictures: Leeds Remembrance Day tributes as city pays fallen to war dead
Poignant tributes to those who lost their lives in conflict have stilled the city as thousands pause to honour the sacrifice of the country's war dead.
Crowds lined the streets surrounding Leeds' war memorial for today's ceremonies, led by the Lord Mayor and following a procession from servicemen and women.
1. Flags lowered
Standard bearers lower their flags during the ceremony while The Last Post is played.
2. Wreath laying
A soldier stands in front of the war memorial in Leeds city centre as wreaths are laid.
3. Military procession
Standard bearers march through Leeds City Centre during the Remembrance Day parade.
4. Act of Remembrance
A young boy dressed in a military outfit lays a wreath in Leeds city centre.
