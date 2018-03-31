In pictures: Springtime Live hailed a success at Harrogate showground

Nearly 4,000 visitors spent the day with farm animals and enjoying a range of activities at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

The Harrogate venue opened for its perennial event of the season today, Springtime Live, where families were treated to live entertainment, as well as demonstrations and hands-on workshops with a food, farming and countryside theme.

Pictured (left to right): Sam Mould, of Skipton holds onto her daughter Lauren, aged 3, and Vicky Jeffrey, holds onto her daughter Matilda, aged 18 months from Wetherby, whilst having a ride on Trooper and Carl, two donkeys from Realdonkey's based at Blackpool.

Organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society for the fifth year, show director Charles Mills hailed the show a success.

“It’s been a fantastic day with plenty of fun activities for the youngsters who have been able to get up close to farming animals as well as enjoying hands-on activities and entertainment,” Mr Mills said.

The event is an early precursor to the summer’s Great Yorkshire Show which returns to the showground in 100 days from now, on Tuesday, July 10 to Thursday, July 12.

Tickets for what will be the show’s 160th instalment are due to go on sale on April 10.

Youngsters gather to catch a performance by Mr Bloom.

Millie Smith-Eccles, aged 6, of Ilkley, with a 2-week-old Suffolk cross lamb.