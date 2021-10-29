The crash happened near the Jinnah restaurant on the A64 in North Yorkshire

Shirley Hunt, 44, Ellie Hunt, 9, and Oscar Hunt, 5, were passengers in motorhome which collided with a HGV which was parked in a lay-by, near Harton, at around 8pm on August 24.

The father Craig, who was driving, and his six-year-old son Brooklyn were seriously injured in the crash but they both survived after receiving treatment in hospital.

Assistant coroner Oliver Longstaff opened an inquest into the deaths at the Old Courtroom in Northallerton on October 29.

Mr Longstaff said the three passengers, who lived in Rotherham, died after suffering multiple injuries.

The inquest has been adjourned while the investigation continues and the coroner said he will set a date for the next hearing "in due course".

The children all attended Rockingham Junior and Infant School on the Wingfield estate in Rotherham and the school paid tribute to them earlier this month.

In a statement, the school said: "Ellie and Oscar’s friends and teachers will miss them greatly, Ellie was a selfless, generous young girl who was a wonderful pupil and friend.

“She was passionate about her learning, especially for PE, and she was always willing to help her teachers and peers.

“Ellie will always be remembered for being a kind, considerate and enthusiastic pupil.

“Oscar was an absolute treasure, always smiling and a friend to all.

“He was a wonderful role model and was nominated as ‘Boy of the Year’ for his kindness, resilience and always doing his best in everything."

After the collision, Sergeant Paul Cording, from North Yorkshire Police, said the man who was driving and his son returned home from hospital to find that their house had been ransacked by burglars.