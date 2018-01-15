Investigations continue at scene of crossbow murder as donations pour in for victim and his family

Flags will fly at half-mast at council buildings across the East Riding this week as a mark of respect to a father-of-three killed in a suspected crossbow attack.

Council housing officer Shane Gilmer, 30, died in hospital on Saturday, following the horrific attack at his home in the quiet hamlet of Southburn, near Driffield, on Friday night.

Police forensic officers leave the homes of suspect Anthony Lawrence, 55, and victim Shane Gilmer, 30.

His partner Laura Sugden, who is pregnant, was also injured, but she and her unborn baby are said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Police launched a manhunt for their neighbour, suspected killer, Anthony Lawrence, 55, and the village was placed in “lockdown” but his body was discovered by officers on Sunday on the North Yorkshire Moors, close to Scarborough.

Unconfirmed reports say Mr Lawrence had gone round on the Friday night to complain about the noise of music from the couple’s house.

Forensic investigations were continuing at the scene, as police said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the 55-year-old, whose body was found in a camper van parked in a layby close to Hackness on Sunday evening.

Victim: Shane Gilmer

It comes as more than £1,500 has been raised to give Mr Gilmer, who worked as a housing management officer and senior housing policy and development officer at East Riding Council, “the send off he truly deserves.”

The fundraising campaign was started by Amanda Merrey who stated: “I’m hoping our whole community will stand beside me in helping to give Shane the send off he truly deserves and hopefully raise enough to help his family and children through this devastating time.”

So far over 100 people have donated over £1,500.

Tributes have been pouring in for Mr Gilmer, who has been described as a “lovely, genuine and sincere” man. People, he helped in his role with East Riding Council, said he would be missed. One said: “You deserve a send off as amazing as you.”

Another wrote: “He was a loving caring guy who was always willing to help whenever he could he helped me sort my housing situation out.”

Christopher Jones wrote on the gofundme page: “Shane was my ex housing officer and I just can’t believe he’s not around.”

Staff who work for East Riding Council will also be able to sign a book of condolence.

Humberside Police has praised the stoicism of local people as investigations continue at the scene of Friday’s attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller said members of the public had helped “enormously over the weekend while we conducted searches for the suspect.”

He added: “I want to particularly praise the residents of the Southburn and Driffield area who have been extremely stoic under the circumstances.

“Shane’s family continues to be supported by our specially trained officers and we would ask for consideration as they come to terms with their tragic loss.”