'Irresponsible' drivers were racing ahead of crash which killed Doncaster dad of two

Two ‘irresponsible’ drivers were racing against each other through narrow country lanes ahead of a road smash which killed a 32-year-old dad of two.

Karol Radkiewicz suffered fatal injuries when a car ploughed into his motorbike in Edlington two years ago and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yesterday, Gavin Jay Greber, 43 and Mark Higgins, 60, were both jailed for seven years each over the crash – with the court hearing that they had been racing against each other prior to the crash in Edlington Lane at around 9.30am on April 12. 2021.

Witnesses to the collision told officers that the car at the scene, a silver Peugeot, had been racing with another car prior to the collision and making several dangerous overtaking manoeuvres.

CCTV enquiries confirmed these witness reports – with the other vehicle identified as a black BMW 5 series.

The driver of this vehicle, Higgins, had called 999 to report the collision and stated he was a witness, but he was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Greber, the driver of the Peugeot, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier court hearing.

Higgins, formerly of Langdale Drive, Tickhill, went on trial at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this year and was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant John Taylor of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Radkiewicz’s family and loved ones, this has been a lengthy investigation and court process.

“The conviction and sentencing of these two men, whose dangerous and irresponsible actions caused the death of another road user and put communities at risk, will never undo the grief caused to Mr Radkiewicz’s family, but I hope that with the conclusion of legal proceedings they feel some sense of closure and justice for their loved one.”

Yesterday at Sheffield Crown Court, both men were jailed for seven years each. Creber, formerly of Belvedere Parade, Rotherham, was disqualified from driving for nine-and-a-half years.

