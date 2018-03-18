It's snow joke - farmers' market in Sheffield goes ahead despite Mini Beast from the East

Sheffielders showed their true grit when they came together and helped clear the snow so that a farmers' market could go ahead today.

Despite the deluge of snow last night and overnight, members of Nether Edge Neighbourhood Group ensured the Nether Edge Farmers' Market - celebrating its tenth year - was able to go ahead.

The scene of Nether Edge Farmers' Market. Picture: Nether Edge Neighbourhood Group.

The event, which includes dozens of food stalls, is held four times a year and also includes workshops and activities for people to get involved with.

It is being held on Nether Edge Road and Glen Road until 4pm.

The market has raised more than £70,000 for charities since it was first held in March 2008.

The scene of Nether Edge Farmers' Market. Picture: Nether Edge Neighbourhood Group.