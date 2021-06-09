James release new music video filmed in grand surroundings of Broughton Hall in the Yorkshire Dales

The new James video was shot at Broughton Hall.

The nine-piece band, whose lead singer Tim Booth is from Yorkshire, recently stayed at Broughton Hall to meet up for rehearsals for their forthcoming live tour.

While at the venue, they made use of the lavish surroundings to film their first full-band video since 1999 for song Getting Myself Into which features on new album All the Colours of You.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band stayed up through the night to film it, using cheap masks to cover the faces of all of the group apart from lead singer Booth.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post recently, Booth explained that a chance meeting while he and his wife were spending time in Central America led to the band staying at Broughton Hall.

Booth and his wife made friends out there with Broughton Hall’s owner Roger Tempest and his partner Paris Ackrill.

“They asked where would we be going when we were in the UK and I said we are going to rehearse in some crappy studio in London,” he said.

“Roger said come to my house and it happened to be a rather large manor house outside of Skipton. We were blown away by their generosity.

“It was an amazing return for us as James and it was so joyful. We were playing in these incredible rooms on a carpet that had been donated to the family by Marie Antoinette and with pictures of relatives on every wall space looking down on us as if to say ‘What have you let these riff-raff in here for?’ We had a blast and did lots of filming. The video was really easy to make."

The band, who are now a nine-piece, have also written their last two albums at the Yellow Arch Studios in Sheffield and Booth says the recent time at Broughton Hall was a reminder that returning to Yorkshire is always a privilege.

“It was really good to be back. It was very familiar, the light was familiar, the land was familiar and beautiful. I have got a few homes, Manchester was a home for a while, Yorkshire and California. Brighton was pretty good for a while as well! I’m a traveller, I move. It was amazing being back in Yorkshire, we might do some more writing back in Yorkshire.”

Read more:

The new James video was shot at Broughton Hall.

James will play the Deer Shed Festival in North Yorkshire on July 31, Scarborough Open Theatre on September 9 and Leeds First Direct Arena on November 25. Visit https://wearejames.com/live/ for more information and to buy tickets.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.