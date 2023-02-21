An appeal to find missing Leeds man Jesus Moreno has been reissued as it reaches over six months since the brewery founder went missing suddenly.

The co-founder of Piglove Brewing Co was last seen on August 1 and extensive searches have been carried out to find him. West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing and are subject to regular reviews.

Jesus, 41, was reported missing after leaving his house to go to work on Monday, August 1. Police have issued several appeals to attempt to find him, including releasing several CCTV images that capture his last known movements.

In a statement yesterday (Monday), spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Jesus Moreno’s disappearance continues to be the subject of a high-risk missing person investigation, which has been undergoing regular reviews.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing the search to find Jesus Moreno, who went missing on August 1 (Photo: WYP)

“Officers from Leeds District CID are continuing to support his family and give them a detailed overview of their enquiries so far.

“The last confirmed sighting of him was in the vicinity of Harewood Bridge on August 1, which we have previously appealed around and focused physical searches on.

“Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13220422334 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.”

Jesus caught a Harrogate-bound number 36 bus from Leeds bus station at 6.10am on August 1, and got off on the A61 Harrogate Road in the vicinity of Swindon Lane near Dunkeswick at 6.39am.

The 41-year-old was seen on CCTV near to Harewood Bridge at 8.14am that morning, and further CCTV showed him entering a field on the Leeds side of the bridge, opposite Harewood Bridge Sawmills.

He is known to have previously visited nearby beauty spots on the River Wharfe at Netherby. Police searched the area with specialist marine and underwater search officers, who checked the surface of the waterway down to Tadcaster.

Officers have also carried out enquiries into other potential sightings reported by members of the public in parts of Leeds and elsewhere the country.