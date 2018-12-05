Join Leeds city centre Light Up a Life service at 6pm tonight

Every reader is invited to join the Yorkshire Evening Post this week for two of our much-loved Christmas events.

Our annual Light Up A Life appeal will see a tree decorated with hundreds of remembrance lights go on display at The Light shopping centre over the Christmas period.

The lights will be switched on during a special service held at 6pm tonight in memory of those special to our readers, and each dedication will be listed in a roll of honour beside the tree.

All proceeds raised through sponsorship go towards the YEP’s Half and Half Appeal, which supports St Gemma’s Hospice in Moortown and Sue Ryder Care’s Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.

The appeal, which began in 1982, is believed to be the longest-running newspaper charity campaign in the country and is currently edging ever-closer to the £3m mark.

Then tomorrow, the YEP’s traditional Christmas carol service takes place at Leeds Minster from 7pm.

Tickets are free, but the YEP will be asking for a minimum £3.50 contribution on the door to be shared between Leeds Minster and the Half and Half Appeal. Canon Sam Corley will conduct the service.

For advance tickets, call 0333 207 0743 between 3pm and 7pm and select option 4.