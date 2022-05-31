Where to find Jubilee Beacons in Yorkshire: Complete list

This article was first published in 2012.

A TRAIL of fire will light up the night sky on Monday, June 4 as hundreds of beacons are lit across the region to mark the Diamond Jubilee.

In total, a network of more than 4,000 beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, along with the Commonwealth and UK overseas territories.

The lighting will begin at 10pm that night, starting with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) beacons.

A minute later, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) beacons will be lit, along with farms, stately homes, and those beacons organised by English Heritage and the National Trust.

Beacons co-ordinated by the Marine Society and Sea Cadets, Air Training Corps, Army Cadets and Combined Cadet Forces, along with the Scout Association, Girl Guiding UK and Boys Brigade, will be lit at 10.10pm and, at 10.12pm, beacons will be lit along Hadrians Wall.

Councils and community groups will light theirs at 10.15pm and, at 10.20pm, beacons linked with churches of all denominations will be lit.

Those on the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man will be lit at 10.21pm and bodies including the Northern Lighthouse Board are due to light theirs at 10.24pm.

Charities, private households and organisations such as hospitals, clubs, pubs, Lions, Round Table, Rotary Clubs, Masonic Lodges and the Caravan Club are scheduled to light their beacons at 10.26pm and, three minutes later, beacons will be lit on top of Ben Nevis, Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland.

The grand finale will be at 10.30pm, when the Queen will light the National Beacon at a central location in London.

JUBILEE BEACONS IN OUR REGION

East Yorkshire

East Riding: High Catton, Bugthorpe, Bishop Wilton, Driffield Camp, All Saints Parish Church in Driffield, Beswick Hall, Holme on Spalding Moor, East Cottingwith, Rawcliffe, North Ferriby, Beverley, Sewerby, Bridlington, Brandesburton, Hornsea, Leven Sports Hall in Beverley, High Eske Farm, Tickton, Cottingham, Kirk Ella, Hessle, North Ferriby, Paull, Hedon, Preston, Elstronwick, Halsham, Withernsea, Sunk Island,

Hull: Hull city centre.

North Yorkshire

Birkbrow Bank near Guisborough, Guisborough village, St John The Baptist Church in Egglescliffe and Danby High Moor.

Craven: Holy Trinity Church in Skipton, Redmire Farm in Buckden, Halton Gill, Litton, Arncliffe, Bastow Wood in Grassington, Settle, Hellifield, Halton West, Coniston Cold and Carleton-in-Craven.

Harrogate: Manor Road, Brimham Rocks, Knaresborough New Road, Knaresborough Castle, Spofforth Castle, Goldsborough Hall, Scotton, Masham, Rainton, Roecliffe Village, Great Ouseburn, Almscliffe Crag, Woodhouse Farm near Ripon, and Mickley.

Hambleton: Ainderby Myers farm in Bedale, Crakehall, Carthorpe, Thornton Watlass Hall in Bedale, Roseberry Topping hill, Sutton Bank,

Richmondshire: Rogan’s Seat Hill in Keld, Richmond town centre, Richmond Castle, Skeeby, Scorton, Middleham Castle, St Matthew’s Church in Leyburn, East Witton

Ryedale: Burythorpe, Toisland Farm in Birdsall, Rievaulx Village, Rosedale Abbey, Riseborough Hall, Pickering town centre, Pickering Castle, West Knapton, Malton, Scackleton, Bulmer and Ampleforth

Scarborough: Sandsend, Whitby Abbey, Scarborough Castle, Sneaton Village, Snainton, Brompton by Sawdon

Selby: Barlby, Kelfield, Riccall, Tadcaster, Wistow

York: Knavesmire, Nether Poppleton, Askham Bryan college, Wilberfoss playing fields and Acaster Malbis.

North Lincolnshire

Barton-upon Humber, Alkborough, Appleby Village, Elsham in Brigg, Ross Castle, Great Coates Village, Scartho Rugby Club, Waltham Windmill and Barnoldby-le-Beck.

South Yorkshire

Barnsley: Silverwood Sout Camp in Silkstone, Tankersley, Hunshelf, Bolsterstone and Wentworth.

Rotherham: Rawmarsh, Maltby, Hellaby and Bramley.

Sheffield: Chapeltown Park, Mayfield Valley, Bradway Recreation Ground, Manor Fields, Fox Lane Playing Fields in Frecheville, Grenoside, Rotary Club at Greenhouse Lane, Three Merry Lads at Lodge Moor, and Bole Hill Park in Crookes.

Doncaster: Keepmoat Stadium, Conisbrough Castle, Hatfield Woodhouse Methodist Chapel, Askern Lake, Peel Hill Motte at Thorne, St John’s Church in Wadworth, Fenwick village and Squirrel Wood Scout Camp

West Yorkshire

Bradford: Haworth, Thornton, Silsden, Ilkley, Pickersgill Manor Farm, Hope Hill in Baildon, Pudsey Scout HQ, and Tong.

Calderdale: Beacon Hill in Halifax, Scout Rock in Mytholmroyd, Dorothy’s Field at Blackshaw Head and Stoodley Pike.

Kirklees: Oakwell Country Park, Paddock Cricket and Bowling Club, Westwood Edge at Golcar, Cliff Recreation Ground, Wolfstones at Holmfirth, The Pinnacle in Mirfield and Emley Moor.

Leeds: Leeds city centre, Hall Park in Horsforth, Windmill Hill in Bramham, St Bartholomew’s Church in Armley, Moor End Farm in Grange Moor, Northways Playing Field in Clifford, Spion Kopshold in Thorner, Woodhall Hills, All Saints Church at Sherburn-in-Elmet, Community centre in Monk Fryston, Ledsham golf course, Otley Chevin, Barwick in Elmet Motte and Bailey, The Red Lion in Shadwell, Wetherby and Calverley.