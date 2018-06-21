Judge dismisses council's application to send Sheffield tree protester to jail

An application by Sheffield Council to send a tree protester to jail for contempt of court has been dismissed by a judge.

Paul Brooke, co-chair of the Sheffield Tree Action Groups, had been accused of breaking a civil injunction which prevents protesters going inside 'safety zones' around trees due to be felled.

But Mr Justice Males dismissed the application on the grounds that Mr Brooke had attempted to enter a zone with a 'genuine albeit mistaken' belief that a female protester was being injured by security guards attempting to remove her from the area.

Mr Brooke, a self-employed joiner, and three fellow campaigners, university lecturer Simon Crump, French magician Benoit Compin and retired schoolteacher Fran Grace, had all been accused of breaching the injunction in five different incidents between December 2017 and March 2018.

Sheffield Council was granted the civil injunction last summer, with Mr Brooke one of the named individuals to sign an undertaking not to breach it. The order was intended to stop campaigners preventing the removal of trees as part of the council's highways maintenance contract with Amey by standing and sitting directly underneath those which were due to be removed.

Following a three-day hearing at Sheffield High Court earlier this month in which the council had applied to commit all four to jail for contempt of court, Justice Males found Crump and Compin had both breached the injunction twice and Grace once.

The two men were given suspended prison sentences and the judge ruled no further action would be taken against Grace. All three are expected to face legal costs from Sheffield Council running into thousands of pounds, with the amount they need to pay yet to be determined.

At the hearing, Justice Males said he required more time to consider Mr Brooke's case, which related to an incident on Meersbrook Park Road on January 22 involved Paul Brooke.

A video played to court showed a protester with their face covered being removed from a safety zone by a number of security guards as they attempted to cling on to park railings and another person on the other side of the railings tried to hold on to their arms.

Moments after the masked protester started screaming, other people were seen on the video pushing at another metal barrier, which fell over. Brooke was seen on the video swearing and kicking a barrier. A group of people then surrounded a threatened tree, forming a human chain around it.

Yaaser Vanderman, the barrister representing the council at the hearing, said Mr Brooke had entered the safety zone in an "aggressive and violent manner" but Owen Greenhall, representing Brooke, said his client "had a genuine belief the female protester was under attack".

At a hearing in London today, Justice Males said he accepted Mr Brooke's explanation of events.

"I have found that in principle defence of another may provide a justification for entering a safety zone contrary to the terms of the undertaking by Mr Brooke; that Mr Brooke had a genuine albeit mistaken belief that it was necessary to do so in order to prevent immediate harm to a female protester; and that in the circumstances which existed on the day in question he did no more than was reasonably necessary in the light of the belief which he held," he said.

"Accordingly the application to commit Mr Brooke must be dismissed."

But the judge added: "It must be understood, however, that this decision is not a licence for future breaches of the injunction. Two points must be kept firmly in mind. The first is that it is lawful for reasonable force to be used to remove protesters from safety zones.

"The second is that, according to the evidence, when felling resumed after the events of January 22, 2018, the police took a much closer interest in attempts to remove protesters and

officers would typically be stationed within a few feet of any removals to ensure that any force used was reasonable. In such circumstances it is most unlikely that any intervention by entering into a safety zone would be reasonable."