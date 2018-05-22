Judges wowed by standard of acts entering Ripon's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent pulls in millions of viewers every week - and closer to home, Ripon's own version of the contest is really taking off and showcasing the city's talent to the world.

The auditions at Ripon Bowling Club have been going down a storm, and they've had all of the excitement of the TV shows, too - complete with a panel of esteemed judges to impress.

Compre Jake England with the Class of 2018 (dancing and singing), The Famulus Brothers (comedy magic and mind reading), Nia and Oliver (dancing), Crystal and Ryan (dancing), Mix it Up (dancing) and Amelia Andrews (singer).

With just over two months to go until the grand final at Ripon Spa Hotel on July 29, the judges said they have already been blown away by the quality and standard of the acts that they have seen so far.

Organiser and judge Lily Worth said: "Everyone's been really good, there are going to be some tough decisions to make - I don't know how the Britain's Got Talent judges do it."

Fellow judge Andrew Roberts said: "I’m extremely impressed with the standard at auditions. We’ve had such a variety of acts and everyone has come to their audition full of enthusiasm. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being a judge - it’s going to be a very hard decision to choose the best acts for the final."

All of the prizes for the competition come with a trophy - first prize is £200, second prize is £100, and the audience prize is £50. There will also be a prize from the judges, which is a trophy and a surprise.

The last round of auditions is on June 2, 1-4pm.