Just 500 miles to go in friends’ Atlantic Ocean rowing feat

FOUR friends from North Yorkshire who have sailed almost 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean are on the final stretch of a gruelling charity challenge.

The men, known as team Row4Victory, have less than 500 nautical miles left to reach the finish at English Harbour in Antigua next Monday, as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Since setting off from the Canary Islands on December 12, the foursome have rowed in pairs, two hours on and two hours off, around the clock.

Rowing to raise money for military charities Soldier On! and the Royal British Legion, they are currently in fifth place but are closing in on South African team Mad4Waves.

Chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, Sir Gary Verity, said: “It’s fantastic that Row4Victory are due to finish in the top five of 27 teams after facing so many challenges along the way. They’ve showed true Yorkshire grit and determination and are in a great position to possibly even finish in the top four, which would be an amazing feat. The whole county is behind them on this final stretch of the race.”

The team consists of four determined friends - former Royal Engineer from Ingleby Arncliffe; Fraser Mowlem, serving Chief Technician in the Royal Air Force from Linton-On-Ouse; Glyn Sadler, former Royal Marine from Borrowby and Will Quarmby, a landscape gardener from Ripon.

Mr Quarmby said: “Arriving in Antigua will be special but not as special as getting back to God’s Own County.

“The amazing support we have received from all our friends, families and sponsors has been incredible.”