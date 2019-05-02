Karen Jobling of Richmond wins YVLGA crown at Huddersfield

Have your say

RICHMOND’S Karen Jobling claimed the Yorkshire Veteran Ladies’ Golf Association’s championship with victory over home player – and YVLGA captain – Sandra Paul at Huddersfield.

Jobling had needed to fight back from three down to defeat Ilkley’s Melody Svenson at the first sudden-death hole in the semi-finals.

She maintained that momentum in the early stages of the final and quickly went four up.

Five-handicapper Paul then battled hard against her one-handicap opponent before succumbing 6&4.

Paul had defeated Malton & Norton’s Carol Simpson 5&4 in her semi-final.

Wakefield’s Julie Wheeldon hoisted the Barrett Trophy thanks to her gross 74 in qualifying while Bingley St Ives’ Mary Pat Moore, playing off five, took the Elliott Trophy for the best net score of 70.