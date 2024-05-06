Police investigating the fatal house fire in Bradford confirmed that the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called at 1.08am on Sunday May 5 by the fire service to reports of a serious house fire on Kingsdale Drive, Bradford.

A woman aged 37 and three children aged 11, six and two years old managed to escape the property and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not life-threatening, police confirmed.

A 10 year old girl was found inside the address but was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Zaheer Abbas of Bradford District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident in which a young child has lost her life, our thoughts are with her family at this time.

“Our investigation with the fire service has deemed that the fire was not suspicious.