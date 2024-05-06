Kingsdale Drive: 10 year old girl dies in “tragic incident” in Yorkshire as police release update
Police investigating the fatal house fire in Bradford confirmed that the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers were called at 1.08am on Sunday May 5 by the fire service to reports of a serious house fire on Kingsdale Drive, Bradford.
A woman aged 37 and three children aged 11, six and two years old managed to escape the property and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Their injuries are not life-threatening, police confirmed.
A 10 year old girl was found inside the address but was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Zaheer Abbas of Bradford District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident in which a young child has lost her life, our thoughts are with her family at this time.
“Our investigation with the fire service has deemed that the fire was not suspicious.
“The family are being supported by specially trained officers, a file will now be prepared for the coroner in due course.”
